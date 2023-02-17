Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Tops $12.10 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Steem has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $97.87 million and $12.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00420232 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014015 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00091046 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00660390 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00543997 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00174857 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,127,116 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
