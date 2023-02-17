Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 66,811 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

