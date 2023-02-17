Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 760 ($9.23) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.68). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 672.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.29. The stock has a market cap of £22.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,187.19.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.92) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 811 ($9.84).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.