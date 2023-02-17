StackLine Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

StackLine Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 4.0% of StackLine Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 2,401,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,529,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

