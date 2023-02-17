StackLine Partners LP Acquires 69,655 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

StackLine Partners LP increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up 18.4% of StackLine Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StackLine Partners LP owned 0.83% of Appian worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 4.0 %

Appian stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,598,028 shares in the company, valued at $383,441,218.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,441,218.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Appian Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.