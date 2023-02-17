SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$18.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$357,822.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,172,262.28.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

