SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
SSR Mining Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$18.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
Read More
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.