SQN Investors LP Sells 57,326 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SQN Investors LP trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,326 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 5.7% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $50.01 on Friday, reaching $411.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.59.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

