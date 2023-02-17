SQN Investors LP Sells 1,208 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SQN Investors LP lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 5.3% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SQN Investors LP owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Datadog by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at $48,398,960.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. 2,346,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

