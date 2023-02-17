SQN Investors LP Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SQN Investors LP reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,592 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.4% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after buying an additional 369,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,861.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,026 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

