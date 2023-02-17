Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 150,146 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,146 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up about 4.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $60,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,645,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,407,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Shares of APP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AppLovin Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.