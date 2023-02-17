Spyglass Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,191,000. Datadog comprises 3.6% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Datadog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.39. 1,331,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

