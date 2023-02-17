Spyglass Capital Management LLC Invests $32.76 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,335,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,758,000. Oak Street Health comprises 2.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,413 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $263,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $137,945,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 501,905 shares of company stock worth $16,606,922 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

