SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.68. 2,013,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

