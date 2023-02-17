S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $57,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $357.45. 450,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,462. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

