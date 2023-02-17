South32 (LON:S32) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on S32. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.58) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

South32 Price Performance

South32 stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.14) on Thursday. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 193.20 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 570.21.

South32 Cuts Dividend

About South32

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. South32’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

