Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Sells $66,793.23 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 355,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,818. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,081,000 after buying an additional 361,715 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.