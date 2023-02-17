SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.74

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.58 ($0.16). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 13.64 ($0.17), with a volume of 5,177,272 shares changing hands.

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £322.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.71.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

