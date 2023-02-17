Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,874 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $20,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

SNA stock opened at $252.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.