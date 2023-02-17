Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $128.28 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,483,600,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,483,533,529 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.