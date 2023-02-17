Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,845 ($22.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.00) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.56).

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,768 ($21.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 59,250.00. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,807 ($21.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.44.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

About Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,131.59).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

