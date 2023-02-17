Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,845 ($22.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.00) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.56).
Smiths Group Stock Down 0.5 %
LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,768 ($21.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 59,250.00. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,807 ($21.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.44.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
