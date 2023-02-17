Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.9 %
SNN stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.14.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
