Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.9 %

SNN stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

