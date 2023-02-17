Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.61. The company had a trading volume of 973,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,233. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

