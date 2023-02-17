Smith Moore & CO. Trims Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after acquiring an additional 933,140 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,439,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,918. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

