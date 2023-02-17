Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,243 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,461. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $265.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

