Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. 882,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,250. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45.

