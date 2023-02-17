Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.45% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ALTL traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $39.57. 23,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,144. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

