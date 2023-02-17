SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 337.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,473 shares during the period. SL Green Realty makes up about 4.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SL Green Realty worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $3,018,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 102,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.