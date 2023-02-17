SkyWater Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for SkyWater Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SKYT stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,914,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,590,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,914,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,590,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,567 shares of company stock worth $2,722,146 in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

