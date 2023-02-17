Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,654 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $350.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $402.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

