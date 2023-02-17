Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,126 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,534.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,503.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,360.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,167 shares of company stock worth $32,345,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

