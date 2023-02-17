Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,482 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.