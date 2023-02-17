Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 17,159 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $182,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

