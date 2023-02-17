Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,196 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 108.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

