Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 92,531 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,531 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.