Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 5,141,021 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 1,642.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141,021 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Borr Drilling Limited has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

BORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Borr Drilling

Get Rating

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

See Also

