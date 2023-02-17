Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.