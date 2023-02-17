Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,487. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

