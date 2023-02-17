SIR Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579,780 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 204.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 23.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 251,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,820,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

