SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 657,374 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,374 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up approximately 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 235,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.