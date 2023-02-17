SIR Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Li-Cycle makes up approximately 2.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.77. 385,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,552. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

