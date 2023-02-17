Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,995 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.60% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

