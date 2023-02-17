Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Down 0.2%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.67. 3,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

