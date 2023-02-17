SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $520.11 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $520.11 million and $149.56 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,839,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,120,967 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43701275 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $187,705,427.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

