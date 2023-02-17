Singing Machine (MICS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter.

Singing Machine Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MICS opened at $3.90 on Friday. Singing Machine has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories and musical recordings. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are organized into the following categories: Karaoke, Licensed Products, Microphones and Accessories, Singing Machine Kids Youth Electronics and Music Subscriptions.

