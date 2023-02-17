Silvergate Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 76,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 50,158 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE:SI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $162.65.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

