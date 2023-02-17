Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

