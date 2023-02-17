Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 4,905 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 344,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,237 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,015,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,254,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in AT&T by 262.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,136,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 822,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

