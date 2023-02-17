Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 330 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 17.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

