Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,111 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $164.41 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02. The firm has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

