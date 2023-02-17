Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,005 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

